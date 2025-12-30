Edgecombe's 3-pointer in closing seconds gives 76ers a 139-136 overtime victory over Grizzlies

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — VJ Edgecombe scored 25 points, including a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in overtime to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 139-136 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in a tight game Tuesday night.

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 34 points each, but it was Edgecombe, who suffered through foul trouble early, who carried Philadelphia through the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points in the period. His 25-footer clinched the win for Philadelphia, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Edgecombe was the third overall pick in the draft in June out of Baylor.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 40 points, including 18 in the fourth to bring Memphis back into the game. Cedric Coward finished with 28 points and 16 rebounds, career-highs in both as the Grizzlies lost their second in a row. Coward's 3-point attempt to tie the game as time expired bounced off the front of the rim.

Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points each, and Jackson grabbed 12 rebounds.

Philadelphia took a 103-100 lead into the fourth, and Edgecombe gave the Sixers a 124-118 lead near the four-minute mark with a pair of 3-pointers and a drive. But Morant and the Grizzlies fought back to tie the game at 128 with just under one minute left.

That sent the game to overtime.

Both teams shot better than 50% in the first half, resulting in a high-scoring affair. But Memphis was stymied by 11 turnovers, which offset the Grizzlies connecting on nine of their 17 3-pointers.

All of that led to a 72-all tie at the break. Maxey scoring 24 points, while Embiid added 19.

Coward led Memphis with 17 points and nine rebounds.

76ers: Continue a five-game road trip, playing the Mavericks on Thursday.

Grizzlies: Head to Los Angeles for two games with the Lakers on Friday and Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA