Locals in the NFL: Could former BYU LB Fred Warner return from season-ending injury for 49ers?

AROUND THE SHIELD — Fred Warner's gruesome season-ending ankle injury may not have ended his season after all.

The former BYU star linebacker revealed during Sunday night's pregame promo of the 49ers' game against Chicago on NBC's Sunday Night Football that he's well ahead of schedule in his recovery from a dislocated and fractured right ankle in Week 6 of the 2025 regular season.

"I've got a chance," the 29-year-old said before he was shown in the stands with his wife, Sydney, and the couple's young son. "That's the plan. So we're going to take this thing one day at a time. There's a whole lot of different steps, and T's got to be crossed, I's got to be dotted, in order to get there. But we're on track."

San Francisco general manager John Lynch even floated the idea during a radio interview that the team is exploring the return of Warner during a potential playoff run.

"It would be well ahead of the original timeline we were given," he said, "but Fred has the ability to move the doctors because they're going to put objective measurements out there where, 'Hey, if you can reach these, you can get there.' And Fred has continually done that. I think it's made a lot of people kind of re-examine: 'OK, would this be possible?' And I think that's a great thing. So I'm watching him.

"I've consistently said it," he added, "I won't put anything past him."

So... you're saying there's a chance? 👏 pic.twitter.com/6ZsK851EJV — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 29, 2025

Of course, part of the calculation will include consideration of Warner re-aggravating the injured ankle. That may be why NFL.com projected a potential Warner's return to potentially come in spot duty no earlier than the NFC championship game — or even Super Bowl LX, which is scheduled to be held at Levi's Stadium.

Since the three-time All-Pro linebacker's gruesome ankle injury in a 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers on Oct. 12, San Francisco has improved to 12-4 after Sunday's 42-38 twin over Chicago. The 49ers are second in the NFC West, one game back of the division-leading Seahawks' 13-3 with one game remaining.

The two teams conclude the regular season next Saturday in Santa Clara, California (6 p.m. MST, ABC/ESPN).

Here's a look at how other former Utah high school and college football standouts fared in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Monday Night Football

Los Angeles vs. Atlanta

Rams (11-4)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High

Falcons (6-9)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Clark Phillips III, CB, BYU

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho)

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State

Sunday Night Football

San Francisco 42, Chicago 38

49ers (12-4)

No locals on the active roster

Bears (11-5)

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon) : Starting linebacker made one tackle on defense before leaving with injury (leg)

: Starting linebacker made one tackle on defense before leaving with injury (leg) Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Starting defensive back had two tackles and a pass defended on defense

Sunday afternoon

Seattle 27, Carolina 10

Seahawks (13-3)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State : Reserve receiver caught one pass for 8 yards, and returned one punt for 13 yards with two fair catches

: Reserve receiver caught one pass for 8 yards, and returned one punt for 13 yards with two fair catches Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker made one tackle on special teams

Panthers (8-8)

No locals on the active roster

Cincinnati 37, Arizona 14

Bengals (6-10)

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU : Punted twice for 85 yards (42.5 yards per punt) with one punt downed inside the 20

: Punted twice for 85 yards (42.5 yards per punt) with one punt downed inside the 20 Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Reserve cornerback made three tackles on defense

RT to get this league leader to the Pro Bowl 😤#ProBowlVote + Ryan Rehkow pic.twitter.com/9gF0LB6nd4 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 4, 2025

Cardinals (3-13)

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Active, but did not play

Cleveland 13, Pittsburgh 6

Browns (4-12)

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker made three tackles on defense

Steelers (9-7)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High: Starting tailback totaled 64 yards on 12 carries with one fumble, returned on kick for 23 yards on special teams

Jacksonville 23, Indianapolis 17

Jaguars (12-4)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah : Starting linebacker totaled five tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defended on defense

: Starting linebacker totaled five tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defended on defense Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve receiver was targeted once

Colts (8-8)

No locals on the active roster

Miami 20, Tampa Bay 17

Dolphins (7-9)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Active, but did not play

Buccaneers (7-9)

No locals on the active roster

New England 42, New York 10

Patriots (13-3)

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Inactive for Week 17

Jets (3-13)

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High (via USC): Placed on injured reserve (ankle)

New Orleans 34, Tennessee 26

Saints (6-10)

Michael Davis, CB, BYU : Reserve defensive back made one tackle on special teams before leaving with an injury (shoulder)

: Reserve defensive back made one tackle on special teams before leaving with an injury (shoulder) Taysom Hill, QB/TE, BYU : Starting running back had 0 yards on three carries on offense

: Starting running back had 0 yards on three carries on offense Terrell Burgess, S, Utah : Reserve safety also played on special teams

: Reserve safety also played on special teams Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah : Did not play (shoulder)

: Did not play (shoulder) Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: Reserve defensive end had three tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit on defense

Titans (3-13)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker made three tackles on defense

Jaxson Dart vs the Raiders:



🍎 84.6% adjusted completion rate

🍎 255 total yards

🍎 2 rushing TDs

🍎 0 turnover-worthy plays pic.twitter.com/tC00Ysajzw — PFF (@PFF) December 29, 2025

New York 34, Las Vegas 10

Giants (3-13)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Starting quarterback completed 22-of-30 passes for 207 yards and a sack taken, while running for 48 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries

Raiders (2-14)

No locals on the active roster

Philadelphia 13, Buffalo 12

Eagles (11-5)

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama) : Reserve tight end also played on special teams

: Reserve tight end also played on special teams Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve receiver returned one punt for 8 yards with four fair catches

Bills (11-5)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah : Starting safety made two tackles

: Starting safety made two tackles Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah : Inactive for Week 17

: Inactive for Week 17 Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah : Punted six times for 262 yards (43.7 yards per punt) with one touchback and three punts downed inside the 20

: Punted six times for 262 yards (43.7 yards per punt) with one touchback and three punts downed inside the 20 Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State : Starting cornerback made three tackles on defense

: Starting cornerback made three tackles on defense Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech/Yale): Reserve tight end also played on special teams

Saturday

Houston 20, Los Angeles 16

Texans (11-5)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end caught three passes for 19 yards with a fumble in 51 offensive snaps

Chargers (11-5)

Andre James, C, Herriman High (via UCLA): Reserve center played four snaps on special teams

Tyler Huntley: "It was a must win and we got it done." pic.twitter.com/zRs2nMvLGF — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 28, 2025

Baltimore 41, Green Bay 24

Ravens (8-7)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU : Starting linebacker played 23 defensive snaps

: Starting linebacker played 23 defensive snaps Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah : Starting quarterback completed 16-of-20 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown with one sack taken, ran for 60 yards on eight carries, and played all 76 offensive snaps

: Starting quarterback completed 16-of-20 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown with one sack taken, ran for 60 yards on eight carries, and played all 76 offensive snaps Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety made three tackles in 47 defensive snaps and four snaps on special teams

Packers (9-6-1)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State : Inactive for Week 17 (concussion)

: Inactive for Week 17 (concussion) Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High : Reserve safety made one tackle in two snaps on special teams before exiting with injury (ankle)

: Reserve safety made one tackle in two snaps on special teams before exiting with injury (ankle) Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back caught one pass for 11 yards in 21 offensive snaps, made one tackle in 13 snaps on special teams

Christmas Day games (Thursday)

Dallas 30, Washington 23

Cowboys (7-8-1)

No locals on the active roster

Commanders (4-12)

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Starting linebacker had a game-high 10 tackles, two quarterback hits, 0.5 sacks, and a pass defended in 92 defensive snaps and seven on special teams

Minnesota 23, Detroit 10

Vikings (8-8)

Tyler Batty, LB, BYU/Payson High: Reserve linebacker made two tackles in 14 snaps on special teams

Lions (8-8)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon) : Starting right tackle played 58 of 64 offensive snaps

: Starting right tackle played 58 of 64 offensive snaps Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back made one tackle in 19 snaps on special teams

Denver 20, Kansas City 13

Broncos (13-3)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High : Starting left tackle played all 72 snaps on offense and four on special teams

: Starting left tackle played all 72 snaps on offense and four on special teams Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker made two tackles in 12 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams

Chiefs (6-10)