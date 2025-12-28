Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan active for Seahawks game despite being added to injury report

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 28, 2025 at 9:59 a.m. | Posted - Dec. 28, 2025 at 8:50 a.m.

 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is active and expected to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks despite being added to the injury report with an illness.

McMillan, who is in the running to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been quarterback Bryce Young's favorite target this season and leads the Panthers with 65 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was the No. 8 overall pick from Arizona.

The Panthers can wrap up the NFC South today with a win over Seattle and a Tampa Bay loss or tie against Miami.

Inactive for the Panthers are wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, safety Demani Richardson, defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte, tight end James Mitchell and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe, safety Coby Bryant, linebacker Jared Ivey, tackle Charles Cross, guard Bryce Cabeldue, tackle Mason Richman and nose tackle Brandon Pili are inactive for Seattle.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Steve Reed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  