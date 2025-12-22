White Sox expect Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami to make quick impact and put up big numbers

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz calls Munetaka Murakami "one of the most prolific power hitters on the planet" and expects the 25-year-old Japanese slugger to make an immediate impact on his rebuilding team next season.

The White Sox and Murakami agreed to a $34 million, two-year contract on Sunday. On Monday, Murakami signed the deal as he was introduced to the media at Rate Field.

Murakami has a .270 career average with 246 homers and 647 RBIs in 892 games over eight seasons with the Yakult Swallows of Japan's Central League.

The left-handed batting corner infielder launched 56 home runs in 2022 to break Sadaharu Oh's record for a Japanese-born player in Nippon Professional Baseball while becoming the youngest player to earn Japan's Triple Crown. He topped 30 homers in four straight years before an injury-interrupted season in 2023.

Murakimi's production dropped to 24 homers and 47 RBIs in 56 games last season as he was restricted by an oblique injury. Now he says he's recovered and ready to adjust to major league pitching.

Getz projects similar output from Murakami in the majors to help his team climb. The White Sox finished last in the AL Central in 2025 with a 60-102 record — their third straight season with more than 100 losses — but improved after the All-Star break, led by a core of young hitters that includes Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel and Chase Meidroth.

"This was a place that he can come in here and just be himself and be comfortable, establish himself at the major league level and we'll see where the journey takes us," Getz said. "We're going to support him and we're going to get great production from him."

Murakami, speaking through a translator, said he can adjust to major league pitching and improve his defense at first and third base in a hurry, although he stopped short of projecting statistics.

"I'm not really looking at this from a numbers standpoint," Murakami said. "I really want to compete every day and face challenges. If I'm contributing to the team every night, every game, I feel that's a success."

The biggest knock against the 6-foot-2, 213-pound Murakami has been his contact and strikeout rates. Over eight seasons with Yakult, he struck out 977 times in 3,780 plate appearances, just over a quarter (25.84%) of the time.

But he also had a .557 slugging percentage and 614 walks.

Getz isn't overly worried.

"And yeah, there has been some conversation about contact and swing and miss," Getz said. "Oftentimes swing-and-miss comes with a lot of the power.

"But what makes Munie so attractive to us is this power output. We're talking about a guy that has some real, real firepower in the engine that makes Munie so special."

Murakami says he's adapting his swing so he can stay on top of 100 mph fastballs and the range of breaking and off-speed pitches he'll face in the majors.

"Rather than explain my swing, I would like for you to see my swing once the season starts," he said. "I've been relentless working to tinker my swing to the U.S."

Murakami will become the the fourth Japanese-born player to play for the White Sox, joining pitcher Shingo Takatsu (2004-05), second baseman Tadahito Iguchi (2005-07) and outfielder Kosuke Fukudome (2012). Takatsu managed Murakami in Japan.

Murakami said he has connected with other Japanese players about their adjustment to the majors. That includes outfielder Seiya Suzuki and left-hander Shota Imanaga of the crosstown Cubs.

The White Sox had been scouting Murakami for years, then their deal came together fairly quickly.

"Quite honestly, I don't think it's set in just yet, to think about him in the lineup on a regular basis," Getz said.

A two-year contract is fine with Murakami, partly because he believes playing with Chicago will give him a good entry to the majors.

"I felt the White Sox were the best fit for myself and they could help me become the best player I am," Murakami said.

Murakami gets a $1 million signing bonus payable within 30 days and salaries of $16 million next year and $17 million in 2027.

His 2027 salary can escalate based on awards earned in 2026: $1 million for winning an MVP award, $500,000 for finishing second or third in the voting, $250,000 for fourth through 10th and $250,000 for Rookie of the Year.

He can't be assigned to the minor leagues without his consent and will be a free agent at the end of the contract. He also gets a team-provided interpreter and flight reimbursement between Japan and the U.S.

Chicago owes a posting fee of $6,575,000 to Yakult. The Swallows also would receive a supplemental fee of 15% of any triggered escalators.

