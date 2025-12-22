Spain ends year as top team in FIFA men's soccer rankings

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 22, 2025 at 8:32 a.m. | Posted - Dec. 22, 2025 at 6:10 a.m.

 
From left; former NFL player Tom Brady, former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal, broadcaster Samantha Johnson, former England soccer captain Rio Ferdinand, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and former NHL player Wayne Gretzky participate in the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.

ZURICH — Spain will end 2025 as the top men's team in the FIFA rankings.

There were limited changes in the new rankings published Monday, with only Arab Cup matches counting after the previous standings had been released on Nov. 19.

The top 10 remain unchanged with, in order, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia following Spain.

Spain won World Cup Group E qualifying and will meet Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde in Group H at the 2026 tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA said Vietnam, which climbed three places to 107th in the rankings, registered the biggest leap.

The next rankings will be published on Jan. 19.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  