Desmond Bane scores 32 points, including winning layup, to lead Magic past Jazz in OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 32 points, including the winning layup with 0.9 seconds left in overtime, to help the Orlando Magic edge the Utah Jazz 128-127 on Saturday night.

Bane drove for the finger-roll layup after Keyonte George completed a four-point play to put Utah ahead with 4.1 seconds remaining.

Paolo Banchero added 23 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and blocked two shots to help Orlando snap a two-game losing streak on the road. Anthony Black chipped in 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

George led Utah with 27 points and nine assists. Svi Mykhailiuk added 23 points while Isaiah Collier had 18 points and nine assists. Kevin Love added 16 points and a season-high 16 rebounds off the bench.

The Jazz, who played a second straight game without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, rallied from a 19-point deficit and sent it to overtime on Collier's driving layup with 5.2 seconds left in regulation.

Bane carried Orlando's offense early with his hot shooting. He scored 21 points in the first half while going 9 of 12 from the field and helped the Magic take a 56-47 lead late in the second quarter behind a 17-4 run.

Noah Penda, who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, scored the final three baskets during the, culminating in a tip dunk.

The Jazz chipped away at the deficit and drew within a basket in the third quarter after George buried a 3-pointer that cut Orlando's lead to 78-76.

Banchero helped the Magic pull away a second time. He scored or assisted on six of eight baskets during a 19-2 run that extended Orlando's lead to 97-78.

Up Next

Magic: at Golden State on Monday night.

Jazz: at Denver on Monday night.