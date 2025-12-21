Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins carted off the field vs. Bills with a leg injury

By Joe Reedy, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 21, 2025 at 12:38 p.m.

 
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) is carted off the field with an injury against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) is carted off the field with an injury against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLEVELAND — Quinshon Judkins was carted off with a right leg injury late in the second quarter of the Cleveland Browns game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The rookie running back suffered the injury after catching a swing pass from Shedeur Sanders on second-and-6 at the Browns 44.

Judkins was quickly hit low at the 38 by Bills linebacker Matt Milano for a 6-yard loss. Judkins was pounding his hands on his helmets and in discomfort after being hit.

Officials originally ruled that Judkins had fumbled the ball and Buffalo linebacker Terrel Bernard ran it back for a touchdown, but replay reversed it to Judkins being down by contact.

Judkins, a second-round pick out of Ohio State, came into the game leading NFL rookies with 784 rushing yards and tied for first with seven rushing touchdowns. He had eight carries for 22 yards before being injured.

Sanders came out in the second quarter for one play with what looked like a bloody pinker finger on his right throwing hand.

