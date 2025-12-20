7 elephants killed in India train accident

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GUWAHATI, India — Seven elephants were ​killed, and one was injured when a Delhi-bound train collided ⁠with a herd in northeast India early ‌on Saturday, district police chief VV ⁠Rakesh Reddy said.

The incident ‌in the ‍Hojai district of Assam state occurred ⁠at a ⁠location that is not a designated elephant corridor, Northeast Frontier Railway said in a statement.

The locomotive pilot applied the emergency brakes upon seeing ‍the herd, but the elephants rushed toward the train, the company said.

The collision at 2:17 a.m. caused the locomotive and five coaches of ‌the train to derail, but no people were ‌injured, the statement said.

"Trains scheduled to pass through that section are being diverted through another ⁠line. Restoration works ​are on," the ⁠railway said.