Angels and Tyler Skaggs' family discuss settlement after trial about his fatal overdose, source says

By Amy Taxin, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 19, 2025 at 12:19 p.m.

 
FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif.

FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Lawyers for the Los Angeles Angels were discussing a possible settlement Friday with the family of pitcher Tyler Skaggs following a trial over whether the team should be held responsible for Skaggs' 2019 fatal drug overdose, according to a person with knowledge of the case who was not authorized to discuss deliberations publicly.

Jurors began deliberating earlier this week after a two-month trial in the case. Skaggs died after he snorted a fentanyl-laced pill provided by the team's communications director, Eric Kay. Kay was previously sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in Skaggs' death.

Skaggs' widow, Carli, and his parents filed a lawsuit alleging the MLB team knew or should have known Kay was a drug addict and dealing painkillers to players. The team contended officials didn't know Skaggs was taking drugs and would have sought him help if they did.

The jurors remained behind closed doors mid-Friday morning. Lawyers for both sides had earlier gone to speak with the judge.

Late Wednesday, jurors sent out a note asking whether they "get to decide the punitive damage amount," saying there is no field for it on the verdict form. The judge said she would send a note replying that if they decide there should be punitive damages, they would decide how much at a later time.

The jury did not work on Thursday and resumed deliberations Friday morning.

