'It's a miracle': 10-year-old boy burned in plane crash returns home

PHILADELPHIA — A story that's touched hearts across the country came full circle Monday as classmates, teachers and neighbors helped welcome home Philadelphia plane-crash survivor 10-year-old Ramesses Vazquez-Viana.

After nearly a year of surgeries and rehabilitation, the Philadelphia community that stood by his side is now celebrating his return in a big way — with a few unforgettable surprises.

His mother, Jamie Vazquez-Viana, was moved to tears after being surprised with a brand-new car donated by David Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, courtesy of dealership owner David Kelleher.

"I don't know … I was not expecting all of this," she said, smiling through tears.

"I hope this is a little bit of an inspiration," Kelleher said. "I can give away a car once in a while because that's where I'm at — but even if you have $10, give to a local food bank."

The gift came together after CBS News correspondent David Begnaud shared Ramesses' story on Beg Knows America, bringing national attention to the family's journey and the strength of their Philadelphia community.

"First of all, it was your reporting I saw," Begnaud said. "I travel this nation telling stories of everyday people doing extraordinary things — and to see what this young boy has done to beat the odds … it's a miracle."

Ramesses' story began in January, when the then-9-year-old survived a plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia, suffering burns on more than 90% of his body. He was airlifted to Boston, where he spent months at Shriners Hospital undergoing surgeries and rehabilitation before transferring to Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital in Marlton, New Jersey. Eleven months later, he's walking, talking and proving that faith and perseverance can move mountains.

At Smedley Elementary School, where teachers and students sent cards, prayers, and videos during his recovery, the community turned out in full force for a homecoming celebration. Eagles mascot Swoop led the pep rally, filling the gym with chants and cheers.

Then came another surprise — a $50,000 check from Canva to support students and programs at Smedley.

"I've been here for 16 years, and we've never had more of a need with our students and less of a budget," the principal said. "It couldn't have come at a better time."

Although Ramesses couldn't be there in person, his best friends visited him ahead of the event — and, as his mom put it, "boys will be boys." Inside his classroom, a stuffed bear named Fezzy still sits in his seat, waiting for the day he walks through those doors again.

"I was praying so hard we'd be home for Christmas," Jamie Vazquez-Viana said. "I just wanted my three boys with me."

Ramesses will be released from Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital Tuesday. He'll begin with virtual classes a few days a week, then gradually return to in-person learning — where his friends, teachers, and Fezzy the bear will be waiting.