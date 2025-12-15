Mika Zibanejad sits out the Rangers' game vs. the Ducks after missing a team meeting

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad did not play for the New York Rangers on Monday night against Anaheim after coach Mike Sullivan said the 32-year-old center broke a team rule by being late for a meeting.

"There are logistical challenges that this city presents sometimes," Sullivan told reporters after the morning skate in Tarrytown, New York. "But, having said that, I think Mika understands the importance of (the) rules that we all expect of one another. And this is something that, I think, from his standpoint obviously he feels terribly. The one thing about Mika is he's an honest person. He's a great human being, and he takes responsibility for it."

Zibanejad missed the chance to face former teammates Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, who are playing their first game at Madison Square Garden since getting traded to the Ducks in separate deals. Kreider said he and Trouba visited Zibanejad and his family during their stint in the New York area.

Sullivan expects Zibanejad to play Tuesday night when Vancouver visits for the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back set. Matt Rempe returned from a lengthy injury absence — he had not played since getting hurt in a fight Oct. 23 — to fill in for Zibanejad during his one-game punishment.

"It's certainly not something that we would like to happen, but having said that we believe strongly in the process that we have in place and the process that we have, I think, is important for everyone to understand what the expectations are," Sullivan said. "Mika understands that as a leader of the team. None of us are perfect. Everybody makes mistakes, and we'll move by this and he'll be available (Tuesday night) and he'll be the player that he's been for us all year long."

In his 10th season with the Rangers and 15th in the NHL, Zibanejad is tied for the team lead in goals with 11 and ranks third in points with 25. He's expected to play for Sweden at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

