Roma beats Como to tighten Serie A title race

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 15, 2025 at 3:01 p.m.

 
Roma's head coach Gian Piero Gasperini during the Serie A Enilive soccer match between AS Roma and Como 1907 at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.

Roma's head coach Gian Piero Gasperini during the Serie A Enilive soccer match between AS Roma and Como 1907 at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via AP)

ROME — Brazilian full back Wesley França got the only goal as Roma beat Como 1-0 and moved within three points of Serie A leader Inter Milan on Monday.

A summer signing from Flamengo, Franca gave Roma the breakthrough it deserved on the hour mark by taking Matías Soulé's pass and firing a low shot in off the far post.

Until then it had been an unremarkable match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Defenses were on top during an even first half with Como's Jean Butez the only goalkeeper making a save.

The second half was slightly more exciting and Bryan Cristante had a goal disallowed for the home side.

But there were few chances and no more goals, which will not bother Roma, which snapped a recent poor run and moved into fourth place.

Como remained seventh, six points behind. It was the second defeat in a row for Cesc Fàbregas' side although both losses have come to teams above it in the table.

