Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with an upper-body injury

By Jay Cohen, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 15, 2025 at 9:47 a.m.

 
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) passes the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) passes the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks placed Connor Bedard on injured reserve on Monday with an upper-body injury.

Bedard got hurt in the final seconds of Friday night's 3-2 loss at St. Louis. The 20-year-old center attempted to win a draw to give his team one last chance, but he was knocked down by Blues center Brayden Schenn. He grasped at his right shoulder and immediately headed to the locker room, accompanied by a trainer.

Bedard has a team-high 19 goals and 25 assists in 31 games. Coach Jeff Blashill is expected to provide an update on Bedard's status after practice on Monday.

Chicago also recalled defenseman Ethan Del Mastro and goaltender Laurent Brossoit from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Brossoit had been in the minors on a conditioning assignment.

The Blackhawks play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game road trip.

Del Mastro, 22, has two goals and four assists in 27 career games with Chicago.

