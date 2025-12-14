Guenther scores in OT to complete Mammoth's 5-4 comeback win over reeling Penguins

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored 42 seconds into overtime and the Utah Mammoth rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Sunday.

Guenther, who has five goals in his last four games, beat Sergei Murashov with a wrist shot from the slot. Utah won its second straight following a three-game losing streak.

Michael Carcone scored twice for Utah, while Nate Schmidt and Sean Durzi also added third-period goals, as the Mammoth briefly pulled ahead, 4-3, after trailing 3-0 entering the final 20 minutes. Karel Vejmelka made 12 saves.

Justin Brazeau scored twice for Pittsburgh and Bryan Rust scored in his third straight game. Ben Kindel also scored on a breakaway and added two assists.

Sidney Crosby's four-game point streak ended and he remains within two of tying Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux's franchise record for career points.

Kris Letang had an assist to pass Hall of Famer Borje Salming for the 21st-most points by a defenseman in NHL history. Murashov stopped 32 shots.

Pittsburgh earned a point for the ninth time in 11 games, but the Penguins lost their fifth straight. The Penguins, who are 1-9 in overtime, blew a 5-1 third-period lead against San Jose on Saturday and lost to Anaheim earlier this week after the Ducks forced overtime with one-tenth of a second left.

Utah needed just six minutes to erase a three-goal deficit and take a brief third-period lead.

Schmidt scored off a rebound at 1:07 of the third and Carcone scored his first goal at 1:22 when he banked his own rebound off Murashov's back. Durzi tied the game at 5:35 on a shot through traffic. Pittsburgh challenged it for goaltender interference. When the goal was upheld, Carcone gave the Mammoth a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the right circle.

Brazeau tied it at 14:06 when he tipped Erik Karlsson's point shot behind Vejmelka.

Pittsburgh played again without goaltender Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak, who were acquired Friday from Edmonton in a trade for Tristan Jarry and Sam Poulin. Skinner and Kulak were granted non-roster status to settle the immigration process.