Packers pass rushing standout Micah Parsons hurts left knee on non-contact play against Broncos

By Pat Graham, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 14, 2025 at 5:28 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 14, 2025 at 5:12 p.m.

 
Green Bay Packers' Micah Parsons reacts after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Denver.

Green Bay Packers' Micah Parsons reacts after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

DENVER — Green Bay Packers pass rushing standout Micah Parsons was helped off the field after injuring his left knee on a non-contact play late in the third quarter Sunday against Denver.

He was later ruled out.

Parsons blew past right tackle Mike McGlinchey and was chasing after Broncos quarterback Bo Nix when he suddenly pulled up and fell to the ground. Parsons clutched his knee as trainers and teammates came over to check on him. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II walked onto the field and tapped Parsons on the shoulder pads before he left for the locker room.

It was the second significant injury for the Packers, who lost receiver Christian Watson to a chest injury after Surtain fell on him following a third-quarter interception.

Parsons was having a big game. He forced an early fumble and was credited with a pass breakup.

Parsons has 12 1/2 sacks this season after the Packers acquired him from Dallas in August for two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark. The Packers gave Parsons a four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

The 26-year-old Watson was hurt in the third quarter when Surtain made a diving interception and landed on top of him. Watson missed the start of the season as he recovered from tearing his ACL in Green Bay's 2024 regular-season finale. He returned on Oct. 26 at Pittsburgh.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Pat Graham

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  