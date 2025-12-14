New Zealand skier Alice Robinson leads World Cup super-G; Lindsey Vonn 4th

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — New Zealand's Alice Robinson was already leading the Olympic season's giant slalom standings. Now she's a threat in super-G, too.

Robinson was leading a World Cup super-G on Sunday and in position for her first career victory in the discipline.

Robinson stood 0.08 seconds ahead of Romane Miradoli of France and 0.19 ahead of Sofia Goggia of Italy.

The 41-year-old American standout Lindsey Vonn was fourth, 0.27 behind. In a downhill on Friday, Vonn became the oldest winner in the circuit's history. Vonn then finished second in another downhill on Saturday.

Mikaela Shiffrin, the holder of a record 104 World Cup victories, missed the final gate of her first speed race in nearly two years.

Emma Aicher, the German skier who won Saturday's downhill, lost control coming over a jump early in her run and fell. But she got right back up and appeared uninjured.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

Robinson has won two of the four giant slaloms this season but had never finished better than fourth in a super-G.

Now she's shaping up as a two-discipline threat for the Milan Cortina Olympics. Women's Alpine skiing at the Feb. 6-22 Winter Games will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

All six of Robinson's World Cup victories have come in giant slalom.

The circuit now shifts to Val d'Isere, France, for more speed racing next weekend.

