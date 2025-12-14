Trump unsure whether impact of economic policies will be felt in time for midterms, WSJ reports

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about whether Republicans ​would keep control of the House of Representatives in next year's midterm elections because some of his economic policies have yet to take full effect, the ⁠Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Trump, in an interview conducted on Friday, told the Journal, "I can't tell you. ‌I don't know when all of this money is going to kick in," when ⁠asked about the whether Republicans would lose the House in November.

The White House did ‌not immediately respond to ‍Reuters' request for comment.

The president has argued that his economic policies, including ⁠his imposition of widespread tariffs on imports, are ⁠creating jobs, boosting the stock market and attracting increased investment into the United States.

After campaigning last year on promises to tame inflation, Trump has in recent weeks alternated between dismissing affordability problems as a hoax, blaming President Joe Biden for them, and promising his economic policies will benefit Americans next year.

"I think by the time we have to talk about the election, which ‍is in another few months, I think our prices are in good shape," Trump said in the interview.

Last month, the president rolled back tariffs on more than 200 food products in the face of growing angst among American consumers about the high cost of groceries.

The president did not say whether he would lower tariffs on additional goods, the Journal reported.

Trump's overall approval rating edged up to 41% in ‌a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, but the approval rating on his performance on the cost of living was just 31%.

Democrats ‌have won a string of victories in state and local elections in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City, where growing voter concerns about affordability, including high food prices, were a key topic.

Officials have said Trump will hit the road in the new year to campaign for ⁠Republican candidates and emphasize ​his economic policy successes. Trump has said his ⁠tax cuts and tariffs on ‌foreign goods will put more money in the pockets of American families.