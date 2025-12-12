Štulić scores first Serie A goal to give Lecce a vital win over Pisa

Lecce's Nikola Štulić (9) celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between US Lecce and Pisa Sportin Club 1909, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Lecce, Italy.

Lecce's Nikola Štulić (9) celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between US Lecce and Pisa Sportin Club 1909, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Lecce, Italy. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)

LECCE, Italy — Serbian striker Nikola Štulić scored his first Serie A goal to give Lecce a vital 1-0 home win against fellow struggler Pisa on Friday.

The match featured two of the three lowest scoring clubs in the league and featured just two shots on target in total.

Lecce had slightly the better of a dull first half but was more incisive after the break.

Substitute Štulić scored in the 72nd minute after being set up by Lameck Banda.

Pisa, which was missing its top goalscorer M'Bala Nzola after he was sent off last week, fell to a third consecutive defeat. Alberto Gilardino's team is still looking for its first away win in the top tier since March 1991.

It remains third bottom of the league with 10 points.

Lecce climbs four places into 13th.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

