Spurs' Victor Wembanyama set to return for NBA Cup semifinals vs. Thunder after 12-game absence

By Tim Reynolds, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 12, 2025 at 1:28 p.m.

 
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, reacts to a play during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, reacts to a play during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama is planning to play in the NBA Cup semifinals, when he and the San Antonio Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

The Spurs' star center has missed his team's last 12 games with a strained left calf. He's listed as probable for the game against the Thunder.

Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points and 12.9 rebounds this season for the Spurs, who are off to a 17-7 start — having gone 8-4 with Wembanyama and 9-3 without him.

The Thunder are 24-1, tying the best record through 25 games in NBA history. Orlando and New York are playing in the other NBA Cup semifinal at Las Vegas on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Photos

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Tim Reynolds

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  