Twilight & Tinsel and all your holiday shopping at Station Park

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Experience the magic of the season at Station Park in Farmington! From festive events to perfect gifts and delicious dining, Station Park is your ultimate holiday destination.

Twilight & Tinsel is Station Park's enchanting holiday event series running through Dec. 20 in Fountain Square. Come and make magical holiday memories, one evening at a time.

This festive celebration transforms Fountain Square into a winter wonderland featuring holiday entertainment, seasonal activities, and that special magic that makes this time of year unforgettable. Twilight & Tinsel offers families the perfect opportunity to gather together and celebrate the joy of the season under the glow of holiday lights.

But that's just the beginning! Photos with Santa are available through Dec. 24, including pet photos with Santa running through Dec. 22, a special opportunity for your pets to meet Santa too.

The whole family can enjoy the Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt sponsored by CommonSpirit running through Dec. 31.

Looking for unique gifts? Stop by the holiday market by Juniper Market in Fountain Square through Dec. 23 for local artisan finds and one-of-a-kind treasures.

Don't miss a special story time with the Grinch at Barnes & Noble on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. for a fun-filled reading with a green visitor from "Who" knows where!

Photo: Station Park

Station Park is your one-stop holiday shopping destination. Find the perfect gifts at The LEGO Store and the newly opened Toys R Us seasonal holiday shop for the kids.

Discover unique finds at Hip & Humble, sparkle with jewelry from Pandora and shop holiday style at Evereve.

Get everyone on your list covered with rugged work wear from Carhartt, beauty favorites from Sephora and Ulta Beauty, plus great deals at Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy, Vans and more.

Fuel your holiday shopping with incredible dining options. Experience the newly opened Bonnie & Clyde's, savor refined cuisine at Aubergine, or treat yourself to sweet delights at Sprinkles Cupcakes. And don't forget to grab cookies for Santa at Chip Cookies.

Take advantage of free holiday gift wrap service available through Dec. 20 at Building J. Need assistance? Contact Concierge Services at (801) 923-9111.

For the full lineup of holiday happenings at Station Park, visit shopatstationpark.com/events.

About Station Park

CenterCal's Station Park is a premier open-air lifestyle destination in Farmington. With an exceptional collection of national brands, specialty shops, and over 20 outstanding restaurants and eateries, Station Park offers an unparalleled shopping and dining experience. The center features beautiful gathering spaces, a full-service Cinemark theater, and the Hyatt Place hotel, making it the perfect destination for visitors from near and far. For more information visit shopatstationpark.com