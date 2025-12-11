Why you should use your FSA or HSA funds on a low-cost MRI

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

If you're like many people who have an employer-sponsored health care Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account, you could be sitting on a hefty balance wondering how to spend some of that money before the year ends.

IRS regulations limit the flex spending 2024 carry over to $640 for each participant, but some plans do not allow for any carry over.

If you've been dealing with a nagging injury or chronic pain, one option for using your flexible spending balance is to get a low-cost MRI to try to uncover the cause.

TaylorMED MRI offers scans starting at $399 — no insurance or doctor's order is necessary. And you can bypass the typical weeks-long wait time. TaylorMed scans can usually be done in one or two days without the headaches of waiting for a doctor's

The TaylorMED way

An MRI is even better than a CT scan for diagnosing injuries to soft tissue and organs, John Hopkins Medicine reports. In addition to a clearer image, "because ionizing radiation is not used, there is no risk of exposure to radiation during an MRI procedure."

With MRIs, doctors can diagnose patients faster and start necessary treatments sooner. An MRI can evaluate the source of headaches or dizziness, look for causes of bone or muscle pain, and even screen for cancer.

If you're wondering whether you might benefit from an MRI, you can check out TaylorMED MRI's full list of services.

Why using flexible spending money can be better than using insurance

Many insurance plans require a doctor's order for an MRI, which means you might need multiple physician visits before you can even get an MRI scheduled. The process can take weeks or even months. So In addition to the cost for the scan, there are added costs for each doctor visit.

According to GoodRX, the cost of an MRI can range from $400 to $12,000 with the national average around $1,325. At TaylorMED MRI, the cost for each type of imaging is clearly listed with most at $399.

There are no hidden costs involved, and since you don't have to make multiple specialist visits before finally getting an order for your MRI, it could save you hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars in the long run.

Lowering the cost or MRI scans reduces out-of-pocket expenses, making necessary medical care more attainable. TaylorMed believes widespread availability of low-cost MRIs can decrease the need for more expensive diagnostic procedures and treatments later on, as conditions can be managed more effectively when caught early.

