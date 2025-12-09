Bronx man charged in shooting of New York Jets' Kris Boyd

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 9, 2025 at 12:35 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 9, 2025 at 12:02 p.m.

 
FILE - New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd takes part in an NFL football training camp, July 23, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J.

FILE - New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd takes part in an NFL football training camp, July 23, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

NEW YORK — A Bronx man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of New York Jets' player Kris Boyd, police announced Tuesday.

The New York Police Department said Frederick Green, 20, was charged late Monday night. Police had revealed Monday that a "person of interest" was in custody but didn't name them. Green is likely to appear in court later Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if Green has an attorney. He also faces additional charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 in midtown Manhattan, after Boyd, his friend and two other Jets' players, Irvin Charles and Jamien Sherwood, left a club and were approached by a group of men who made fun of their clothing, police told reporters at a news briefing.

A fight eventually broke out between the men and Boyd was shot, police said. Boyd and his friends were not armed.

Boyd was hospitalized after the shooting but a few weeks later visited the Jets' facility, surprising teammates and attending a special teams meeting.

The Jets signed Boyd earlier this year but he was injured during a practice this summer and has not yet played for the team. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, later signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and then joining Houston's practice squad later that season.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  