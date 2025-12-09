Dominican court orders new trial for Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco in sexual abuse case

By MartÍn Adames, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 9, 2025 at 7:05 a.m.

 
ARCHIVO - Wander Franco, torpedero de los Rays de Tampa Bay, escucha su sentencia en su juicio por acusaciones de abuso sexual a una menor de edad, en Puerto Plata, República Dominicana, el 26 de junio de 2025.

ARCHIVO - Wander Franco, torpedero de los Rays de Tampa Bay, escucha su sentencia en su juicio por acusaciones de abuso sexual a una menor de edad, en Puerto Plata, República Dominicana, el 26 de junio de 2025. (AP Foto/Fran Afonso)

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic — An appeals court in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday ordered a new trial for Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who was convicted earlier this year of sexually abusing a minor and had received a two-year suspended sentence.

Tuesday's ruling comes after Franco's attorneys had pushed to have his conviction suspended and sentencing overturned, while prosecutors had been seeking a five-year sentence.

The appeals court ruled in favor of Franco, ordering that new judges oversee the case.

Franco was arrested last year after being accused of having a four-month relationship with a girl who was 14 at the time, and of transferring thousands of dollars to her mother to consent to the illegal relationship.

In November 2021, Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract, but his career was upended when authorities in the Dominican Republic announced in August 2023 that they were investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor.

In January 2024, Franco was arrested in his home country. Six months later, Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list.

In late June 2024, a panel of three judges found him guilty of sexually abusing a minor and not guilty of charges of sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.

MartÍn Adames

