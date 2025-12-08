Patrick Kinahan: Commissioner's plea aside, CFP committee never favored BYU

PROVO — Brett Yormark miscalculated on multiple fronts by repeatedly comparing BYU's football credentials this season with Notre Dame.

In retrospect, as he may have figured all along, the Big 12 commissioner was wrong to believe the College Football Playoff selection committee would vault BYU into position for an at-large berth into the postseason contest.

His last public expression of confidence that BYU would join Texas Tech in the 12-team field came before Saturday's championship game between the two teams.

"They deserve to be in the CFB irregardless of what happens today, but it might require a win to get in," Yormark said during his annual pregame briefing.

The Cougars undermined the commissioner's declaration by losing big again to Texas Tech, which got seeded into the quarterfinals along with Indiana, Ohio State and Georgia. The Red Raiders beat BYU twice this season by a combined score of 63-14.

As expected, BYU finished two spots away from the cut line. The Cougars will play Georgia Tech in the Pop Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 27.

In a relative surprise, Notre Dame — which started 0-2, with losses by a combined 4 points to playoff participants Texas A&M and Miami — was the first team out. The irate Irish, who finished the regular-season on 10-game winning streak, then announced the team would boycott playing in bowl that likely was against BYU.

Rightfully so, Yormark wanted the committee to take BYU over Notre Dame if a berth came down to both teams. His stance was to compare this season's resumes rather than rely on reputations, which obviously heavily favors Notre Dame.

Instead of targeting Notre Dame, Yormark was better served to focus attention on Alabama. As an independent, Notre Dame does not play in a conference championship game, which the Crimson Tide did hours after BYU fell flat at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Arlington, Texas.

At 10-2, which included a loss to 5-7 Florida State by 14 points in August, Alabama vs. Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game was a toss-up. Georgia avenged a regular-season loss by racing out to a 21-0 lead to win easily 28-7.

The selection committee, which included Utah athletic director Mark Harlan, could have downgraded three-loss Alabama but chose not to penalize a team for losing in the championship game in keeping the perennial power at No. 9. BYU, which fell one spot to No. 12, did not receive the same grace afforded the SEC runner-up.

"The biggest difference in those two situations was the fact that Alabama had already beaten Georgia earlier in the year," committee chairman Hunter Yuracheck said on Sunday. "BYU had the same opportunity at Texas Tech earlier in the year, and BYU did not look great in either one of those games versus Texas Tech."

Yormark also could have gone after Miami, which got in the playoff despite not making the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. Aside from beating Notre Dame in the season opener, Miami has no other wins over a currently ranked team and lost to two 8-4 teams (SMU and Louisville).

After the field was announced Sunday, the official X social media account for BYU athletics posted the favorable differences the football team has over Miami. The metrics, authored by ESPN, include strength of schedules and rankings.

Objectively, how do you defend this:



Miami (10–2)

– ESPN SOS: 45

– ESPN SOR: 14

– Did not play for a conference championship

– Losses: Two 8–4 teams (SMU, Louisville)



BYU (11–2)

– ESPN SOS: 22

– ESPN SOR: 9

– Played in the Big 12 championship

– Losses: No. 4 Texas Tech on the… — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) December 7, 2025

In his defense, Yormark's plea, whichever way, would have made no difference. The Big 12, the only Power Four conference not to get multiple teams in either of the two 12-team playoffs, does not hold the same stature as the heavyweights.

As far as Notre Dame, the bowl boycott decision was universally lambasted. One national reporter posted on X a quote from a bowl official saying BYU is upset and "So are other teams, but they sucked it up. That's poor leadership."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox felt the need to chime in, posting on X: "This is absolutely the right move. Getting embarrassed in a bowl game against BYU would be really hard on the program. Much smarter to avoid playing tough teams so you can keep your brand intact."

Aside from sucking up to the locals, the flip side is the hugely popular college game also is a mess. The selection process, which led to two Group of Five teams (Tulane and James Madison) getting in, is only one aspect that desperately requires reform.

Recognizing Notre Dame's position in the game, there's no better brand to take such drastic action. An overhaul is needed, be it increasing the field to 16 teams or revamping the criteria to get in.