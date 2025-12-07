Colts QB Daniel Jones sidelined with right Achilles tendon injury

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 7, 2025 at 11:57 a.m.

 
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) grabs his leg after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) grabs his leg after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, already playing with a lower left leg injury, hurt his right Achilles tendon against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Jones dropped to the ground and immediately grabbed the back of his right leg. He slammed his helmet to the ground several times before getting helped up by team trainers. He limped to the sideline for further evaluation and eventually made his way to the locker room for tests.

Riley Leonard replaced him, and the team quickly ruled Jones out for the game.

Jones has been playing with a broken bone in his left leg. He said he couldn't pinpoint exactly when the injury occurred or when he first noticed something didn't seem right. He maintained the past two weeks he feels healthy enough to play.

Jones' performance, however, has declined over the past month. As defenses put increasingly more pressure on Jones, he has looked less mobile, at times, and has been less accurate completing throws than he was in Indy's first eight games.

The Associated Press

