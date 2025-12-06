Big 12's Brett Yormark says college athletics needs legislation that's stalled in Congress

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

ARLINGTON, Texas — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says legislation currently stalled in Congress is needed to regulate college athletics and put a stop to what he essentially calls uncapped spending for name, image and likeness in football.

"Let me be clear about this," Yormark said Saturday before the Big 12 championship game between No. 5 Texas Tech and 11th-ranked BYU at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. "The House of Representatives must do what is right for over 500,000 student-athletes and pass the SCORE Act. We must protect their future, their well-being and their fair treatment. They deserve action and not excuses."

An effort backed by the NCAA, the U.S. Olympic organization and the White House faltered in Congress this past week, with opponents raising concerns over the wide-reaching power it gives the governing body of college sports and its most powerful programs.

The NCAA and Division I conferences portray the legislation as codifying the rules created by the multibillion-dollar lawsuit settlement that allows college players to be paid, providing clarity that supporters say is long-needed.

House Republican leaders had planned to push the bill to a final vote this past week. But those plans were abruptly scrapped after a procedural vote to advance the bill nearly failed.

Yormark said he supports the revenue-sharing model that is part of the settlement and agrees with those who believe NIL spending on top of the $20.5 million could be destabilizing for college sports.

UCF coach Scott Frost said on national signing day this week he thinks college football is "broken" because of unregulated spending on players.

In 2017, Frost led the Golden Knights to a 13-0 record without a bid in the College Football Playoff, which included four teams at the time, before getting fired in the middle of a fifth unsuccessful season at Nebraska, his alma mater. UCF, which was in the American Conference for Frost's first stint but has since joined the Big 12, went 5-7 in his return this year.

"I will be spending time with the commissioners next week on some of the challenges and issues that face collegiate athletics, and we're working through them," Yormark said. "But I want you to understand that nothing's broken in this system. And I respect Scott. But nothing's broken. It's all about progress, not perfection. There is no perfection in any industry, but there is progress, and we're making great progress."

Yormark said he believes in the playoff model with five automatic bids, even if it might cost the Big 12 a second team this season. That scenario also fits his opinion that the CFP needs to be 16 teams — with 11 at-large bids — instead of the current 12.

"I believe that on a percentage basis, when there's 136 FBS (bowl subdivision) schools, the number 12 is too low," Yormark said. "We need more access for all the right reasons. And I'm very consistent about that."

Yormark indicated he doesn't think the playoff will expand for 2026, even with an extra eight weeks to try to reach an agreement. The new deadline is Jan. 23.

"I can tell you we're working on it, but we can't rush it," Yormark said. "A lot goes into it. It's not just about picking a number. You also have to look through a filter and say what are the unintended consequences of those decisions, which is what the commissioners and myself are working on. I'm not overly optimistic we're going to be able to change anything for next year. But we're in the lab."

