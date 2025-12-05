Lions standout safety Brian Branch tore his Achilles tendon against the Cowboys, AP source says

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

DETROIT — Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch tore his left Achilles tendon against the Dallas Cowboys, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Tests revealed the significant injury on Friday, the person told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the results were not announced.

Branch was hurt late in Detroit's 44-30 win over Dallas on Thursday night.

The injury is a major setback for the Lions, whose secondary is very banged up.

Free safety Thomas Harper, filling in for injured All-Pro Kerby Joseph, suffered a concussion in the first quarter and wasn't cleared to return and cornerback Terrion Arnold went on injured reserve earlier this week.

Branch, a hard-hitting defensive back with cover skills, has been a versatile player for Detroit since it drafted the former Alabama star in the second round two years ago. He earned Pro Bowl recognition last season after finishing fifth in voting for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Detroit (8-5) travels to play its former quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 14 needing a win to improve its chances of being in the playoffs for a third straight year.

___

