Week 14 features 3 division battles for first place and 3 high-profile prime-time games

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

First place is on the line in three division matchups in Week 14.

The Steelers (6-6) visit the Ravens (6-6) to determine the AFC North leader.

The slumping Colts (8-4) hit the road to play the Jaguars (8-4) for the top spot in the AFC South.

The Packers (8-3-1) host the conference-leading Bears (9-3) for control in the NFC North.

Each game is the first of two meetings between the teams so the loser has a chance to rebound.

The weekend also features two high-profile prime-time games after the Lions opened with a 44-30 victory over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

The Cowboys (6-5-1) and Lions (7-5) kick it off on Thursday night. The Texans (7-5) visit the Chiefs (6-6) on Sunday night. The Eagles (8-4) and Chargers (8-4) close out the week on Monday night.

Line: Eagles minus 2 1/2

A two-game losing streak has the reigning Super Bowl champs reeling. Coach Nick Sirianni, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and QB Jalen Hurts are under fire. Yet, the Eagles are favorites on the road facing the No. 3 defense in the NFL. Justin Herbert had surgery on his left wrist on Monday and his status is unknown, though it would be a surprise if he doesn't play. Trey Lance would start in his spot. Saquon Barkley had 255 yards rushing, including TDs of 70 and 72 yards, the last time he played at SoFi Stadium last year against the Rams.

BEST BET: EAGLES: 24-18

Line: Colts minus 1 1/2

The Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014, and are 3-16-1 against the spread vs. the Jaguars since 2015. Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor and the rest of a high-scoring offense have been sluggish during a stretch where Indianapolis has lost three of four. The defense won't have All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. The Jaguars have won three in a row and four of five. Jakobi Meyers has boosted the passing game, giving Trevor Lawrence a main target. But they lead the NFL in penalties and must avoid yellow flags in critical spots.

UPSET SPECIAL: JAGUARS: 22-20

Line: Dolphins minus 2 1/2

The Dolphins have won three in a row and Tua Tagovailoa is 6-0 against the Jets. Tagovailoa has been inconsistent this season and leads the NFL with 14 interceptions. De'Von Achane could have a big day running against New York, which is tied for 25th against the run. The Dolphins have lost their past 12 regular-season or postseason games in which the temperature at kickoff has been below 40 degrees. It's expected to be a high of 39 degrees on Sunday in New Jersey. Jets QB Tyrod Taylor is 7-0-1 ATS in his last eight starts.

DOLPHINS: 23-20

Line: Ravens minus 5 1/2

The Steelers are 2-5 since a 4-1 start, Aaron Rodgers isn't getting much help and fans are calling for coach Mike Tomlin to be fired. Lamar Jackson still looks slowed by injury but the Ravens have won the last two meetings by a combined 31 points. Tomlin is 13-4-2 ATS against Baltimore as an underdog.

RAVENS: 23-19

Line: Seahawks minus 7

Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the offense struggled last week but the Seahawks still won 26-0. They've got a dominant defense and an opportunity to earn the No. 1 seed if they win out. Darnold is 10-0 overall and 8-2 ATS when his team is favored by six points or more. Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is 1-7 ATS in his last eight starts.

SEAHAWKS: 24-16

Line: Bills minus 5 1/2

Joe Burrow returned after missing two months and led the Bengals to a road win at Baltimore. He's 2-0 head-to-head against Josh Allen and the Bills, and 18-3 ATS as an underdog of more than 3 points. Buffalo dominated Pittsburgh last week but is only 3-9 ATS this season.

BILLS: 24-23

Line: Browns minus 4

Cam Ward's rookie season has been dismal in Tennessee. The Titans have lost seven games by double digits. Shedeur Sanders has shown some of his promise while splitting his first two starts. The Browns are losing despite a suffocating defense led by Myles Garrett, who has 19 sacks.

BROWNS: 20-13

Line: Vikings minus 1 1/2

Marcus Mariota nearly led the Commanders to an upset over the Broncos. He could get another start if Jayden Daniels can't return from a dislocated elbow this week. J.J. McCarthy is expected to return from a concussion for the Vikings, who need to see more from the second-year pro.

VIKINGS: 19-16

Line: Buccaneers minus 8 1/2

Tyler Shough nearly rallied the Saints from a 16-0 deficit against Miami. He'll have some opportunities against a secondary that's struggled. Cameron Jordan leads a pass rush that could give Baker Mayfield some trouble. Mayfield and the offense have been lackluster, though they've got plenty of upside with more key players returning. The Buccaneers aim for their second straight season sweep and their seventh win in the last eight against New Orleans. The Saints are 8-0 ATS in their last eight division games as an underdog.

BUCCANEERS: 23-20

Line: Broncos minus 7 1/2

Denver has won nine in a row, overcoming a deficit at some point in each game. Bo Nix has delivered in clutch moments and a stifling defense keeps making plays at the end. Facing the woeful Raiders shouldn't be a challenge. Las Vegas has been outscored by nearly 11 points per game.

BRONCOS: 27-13

Line: Packers minus 6 1/2

The Bears have won nine of 10, including an impressive victory at Philly last week. Yet, they're big underdogs. Caleb Williams has to play better for Chicago to be a real threat. If Jordan Love and Micah Parsons keep playing the way they did at Detroit on Thanksgiving, the Packers might be the team to beat in the NFC.

PACKERS: 27-18

Line: Rams minus 8

Matthew Stafford is coming off a rare three-turnover game and the Rams look to rebound from a poor defensive effort. Jacoby Brissett is 1-6 as a starter for the Cardinals but he's boosted the passing game. The Rams are 26-11 overall and 25-11-1 ATS in December under coach Sean McVay.

RAMS: 31-16

Line: Chiefs minus 3 1/2

The Texans have rebounded from an 0-3 start to get right back in the race for the AFC South title thanks to a ferocious defense that's No. 1 in yards and points allowed. The Chiefs have run out of margin for error. Their streak of nine straight division titles is going to end and they have to go on an incredible run to make it to the AFC title game for the eighth straight season. The Chiefs have won five straight meetings.

CHIEFS: 22-20

___

Last week: Straight up: 10-6. Against spread: 7-9.

Overall: Straight up: 140-53-1. Against spread: 96-92-6.

Prime time: Straight up: 27-16-1. Against spread: 19-25.

Best Bet: Straight up: 10-3. Against spread: 7-5-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 10-3. Against spread: 10-3.

___

Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl