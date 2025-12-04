NBA fines Cavaliers $250,000 for resting All-Star Darius Garland in a nationally televised game

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 4, 2025 at 2:33 p.m.

 
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Cleveland, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Cleveland, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — The NBA fined the Cleveland Cavaliers $250,000 on Thursday for violating the league's player participation policy by resting All-Star guard Darius Garland for a nationally televised game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 24.

It is the second time this season the Cavaliers have been fined for violating the policy. They received a $100,000 fine on Nov. 18 for resting both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley against the Miami Heat on Nov. 12.

The league said an investigation confirmed that Garland was able to play in one of the team's games in a back-to-back set. He played on Nov. 23 at home against the LA Clippers but the not the next night in Toronto, which was carried by Peacock in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada. Garland is considered a star play under the policy.

The Raptors extended their winning streak to eight games with a 110-99 victory. Cleveland was also missing De'Andre Hunter (rest) and Jarrett Allen (sprained finger) for that game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Photos

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  