Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 4, 2025 at 8:41 a.m.

 
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) before an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.

FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) before an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a three-year extension worth $12.3 million.

General manager Julien BriseBois announced the deal Thursday. McDonagh will be 37 when the new contract kicks in that counts $4.1 million against the salary cap through the 2028-29 NHL season.

McDonagh helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup back to back in 2020 and '21 and reach the final in '22 before losing in six games to Colorado.

They traded him to Nashville that summer to clear cap space at a time when it was not going up much because of the pandemic and reacquired him in 2024.

Record cap increases will have McDonagh account for less than 4% of the cap each of the next three years.

McDonagh is currently injured, one of several players Tampa Bay has been missing, along with No. 1 defenseman Victor Hedman. The team has still won 16 of 26 games and leads the Atlantic Division.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  