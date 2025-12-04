Freight train derailment causes significant UTA delays

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com | Posted - Dec. 4, 2025 at 8:22 a.m.

 
A Utah Transit Authority TRAX train arrives at the City Center Station in Salt Lake City on Sept. 15, 2021. TRAX lines were disrupted Thursday morning after a freight train derailed.

A Utah Transit Authority TRAX train arrives at the City Center Station in Salt Lake City on Sept. 15, 2021. TRAX lines were disrupted Thursday morning after a freight train derailed. (Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News)

MURRAY — TRAX lines were disrupted Thursday morning after a freight train derailed near the Murray Central Station.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Gavin Gustafson said the incident happened around 6 a.m. near 5300 South and Cottonwood Street. The Murray station serves several transit services, including FrontRunner, TRAX and freight trains.

A bus bridge was put into place between the Fashion Place and Murray North stations to help UTA passengers with their commute.

"Red and Blue Line riders should expect delays of 15 or more minutes and we'll get service back to normal as soon as we can," Gustafson said.

A social media post from UTA warned riders to expect "significant" systemwide delays, including up to 60 minutes on FrontRunner.

This story may be updated.

Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL.com, covering southern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.
