Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks' game with Pistons due to right calf strain

By Steve Megargee, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 3, 2025 at 7:37 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025 at 6:42 p.m.

 
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, prepares to score over Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Washington.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, prepares to score over Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo left the Milwaukee Bucks' game with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night after straining his right calf in the first quarter.

The two-time MVP had just assisted on A.J. Green' layup less than three minutes into the game when he headed back up the court and slipped in the painted area. Antetokounmpo went down, clutched his right leg and eventually was helped up before walking gingerly to the locker room.

The Bucks announced later in the first quarter that Antetokounmpo had a strained calf and would miss the rest of the game. Antetokounmpo had missed the Bucks' 2024 first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers due to a left calf strain.

Antetokounmpo was playing his fourth game since returning from a left adductor strain that caused him to miss four games. The two-time MVP entered Wednesday ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring (30.6), fifth in rebounding (10.7) and 17th in assists (6.4).

The injury came after ESPN reported earlier in the day that Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, had started conversations with the Bucks about the superstar's future and whether he's best suited to stay in Milwaukee or play elsewhere.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers disputed that report during his pregame availability by saying "there's been no conversations" in that regard.

"Giannis has never asked to be traded — ever," Rivers said. "I can't make that more clear."

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Steve Megargee

