Kylian Mbappé scores 2 goals as Real Madrid wins 3-0 at Athletic Bilbao

MADRID — Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 to end a three-match winless streak in the Spanish league on Wednesday.

Eduardo Camavinga also found the net for Madrid as it moved back within one point of Barcelona, which beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Tuesday.

Both 19th-round matches were moved forward because Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic and Atletico will be playing in the Spanish Super Cup in January in Saudi Arabia.

Madrid was coming off league draws at Girona, Elche and Rayo Vallecano. It was Madrid's second win in its last six matches in all competitions.

Mbappé has scored seven goals in his last three matches in all competitions. He had scored once against Girona, and netted four times at Olympiakos in the the Champions League. He has 30 goals between club and country this season and is the leading scorer in both the Spanish league and the Champions League.

Mbappé scored his first goal Wednesday in a breakaway in the seventh minute, picking up the ball near midfield and clearing a couple of defenders during his run before finding the net from the edge of the area.

Camavinga added to the lead with a header from close range in the 42nd, and Mbappé got his second goal with a nice shot from nearly 30 meters out in the 59th.

Camavinga had to be replaced in the 69th with an apparent injury. Madrid also lost Trent Alexander-Arnold because of an injury in the 55th.

Athletic, sitting in eighth place, has only two wins in its last eight matches.

