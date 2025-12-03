Teach faith and freedom in class? This school says yes

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

One of the most difficult decisions facing parents today is who to trust to educate their children.

Finding a school that nurtures the whole child – heart, mind, and body – brings parents peace of mind as they see their children grow in the ways that matter most.

One such school proactively infuses faith and freedom into its academic curriculum to do just that.

Photo: American Heritage School

Strong foundations

"When we discovered American Heritage, we knew it was the patriotic, Christian, and scholastic foundation we'd been searching for," said Móises Cook, an Army veteran and parent at American Heritage School in American Fork.

Of course, educating students includes strong foundations in core areas such as reading, writing, math, and science. With ACT scores 25% higher than the Utah average and students performing above grade level across K–12, AHS excels in this area as well.

But transformative education must include more than just academics. That's why, 55 years ago, a group of parents banded together to open a private school that weaves into its curriculum the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and a love of America's founding principles as the keys to human flourishing.

Loving teachers are the key to bringing the values of American Heritage to life in powerful and engaging ways. The school's ethos of high love coupled with high expectations allows students to thrive.

Two campuses available

Today, American Heritage operates two in-person campuses: a downtown Salt Lake City location and the campus in American Fork.

AHS also provides a diploma-granting online high school and a wide variety of homeschool options for K–8 students and parents via its AHS Worldwide programs.

At the 40-acre American Fork campus, AHS is home to nearly 1,300 K–12 students who choose from a rich array of academic offerings, including dozens of electives, AP classes, and creator spaces.

Photo: American Heritage School

Interest-based options for kids to choose from

The school also features performing arts groups in drama, choir, orchestra, improv and ballroom, as well as nine different sports maximizing the campus' top-tier athletic facilities: baseball, basketball, cross country, dance, golf, soccer, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.

At the downtown Salt Lake campus, about 300 K–12 students enjoy ready access to the enriching opportunities found right outside their door – the Utah State Capitol, museums, Hogle Zoo, Temple Square, and so much more.

Students and faculty come from 19 different countries, including Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, Venezuela, South Africa, China, Japan, Pakistan, Samoa, Tonga, United Kingdom, Romania, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Tanzania, Canada, and the United States.

Extracurricular activities at the Salt Lake campus include orchestra, choir, theater, pickleball, soccer, high school dances, filmmaking, and student council.

The orchestra and choir ensembles are open to students in the community, not just enrolled students.

Enrollment now underway

With financial aid available, AHS is accessible to families along the Wasatch Front and across the globe.

AHS is now enrolling students in grades K–12 for the 2026–27 school year and invites families to reach out to the schools to learn more or schedule a campus visit.

As families tour the campuses, they'll meet with parents, teachers, and administrators; and step into classrooms to observe teaching and learning in action. Parents can contact the schools or schedule tours at any time by visiting americanheritageschool.org.