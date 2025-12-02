Spain great Aitana Bonmatí out for five months after surgery on broken leg

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 2, 2025

 
FILE - Spain's Aitana Bonmati walks past the trophy with her runners up medal after the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

MADRID — Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí will be out of action for about five months after successful surgery on her broken leg on Tuesday, Barcelona said.

Bonmatí broke her left fibula in training with Spain on Sunday. The injury ruled her out of Spain's final against Germany in the Women's Nations League on Tuesday. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg on Friday.

Bonmatí was hurt after landing awkwardly in an accidental collision.

She's played 15 matches for Barcelona this season, starting in 13. She scored six times and had three assists.

