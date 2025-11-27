Bengals win in Burrow's return, taking advantage of 5 Ravens turnovers in a 32-14 victory

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

BALTIMORE — Joe Burrow returned to the field and delivered a poised performance despite not playing since Week 2.

Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, looked erratic and uncertain.

Burrow threw two second-half touchdown passes for Cincinnati, and the Bengals snapped Baltimore's five-game winning streak with a 32-14 victory over the fumble-prone Ravens on Thursday night. Burrow had been sidelined by a turf toe injury, and it may be too late to rescue Cincinnati's playoff hopes, but he and Ja'Marr Chase are already clicking again.

"It's a lot of fun to watch Joe Burrow play football," said Bengals coach Zac Taylor, whose team won only once in nine games without the star quarterback. "Statistically it's not the best game that we've ever had as an offense, but you could feel the rhythm he was in, the confidence he was in."

Baltimore (6-6) lost three fumbles in the first half and turned the ball over five times in the game. All five of them were on passing plays — two fumbles and an interception by Jackson, plus fumbles by tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Zay Flowers.

The Bengals (4-8) didn't take full advantage of those miscues, but by the end of the game their offense had done more than enough, holding the ball for 38:46. Burrow went 24 of 46 for 261 yards. Chase had seven catches for 110 yards on 14 targets.

"I thought second half, I started to put it more where I wanted," Burrow said.

Tanner Hudson made a terrific one-handed grab in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown to put Cincinnati up 19-7 in the third quarter, and after the Ravens answered with Keaton Mitchell's 18-yard touchdown run, Burrow threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Andrei Iosivas.

Baltimore then drove into Bengals territory, but Jackson's deflected pass was intercepted by Demetrius Knight Jr.

"I can't describe the level of frustration. I'm ticked off," Jackson said. "Turnovers are a big part of winning or losing games. Turning the ball over and giving them an extra possession pushes the outcome."

Jackson was 17 of 32 for 246 yards.

The Ravens had recovered from a 1-5 start to pull even with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North, but Baltimore didn't look all that impressive offensively in recent wins over Cleveland and the New York Jets, and that continued against a woeful Cincinnati defense.

Derrick Henry scored on an 18-yard run on Baltimore's first possession to give the Ravens a 7-3 lead, and Jackson looked quicker while running than he has of late. But he missed quite a few open receivers, and he seemed rushed in the pocket behind an offensive line that's had a rough season.

Jackson lost a fumble while being sacked, giving Cincinnati the ball at the Baltimore 2. The Bengals came away with no points, turning the ball over on downs, but the Ravens' problems were just beginning. Likely nearly scored on a long catch-and-run in the second quarter, but he fumbled just before the goal line and the ball went through the end zone, giving possession to Cincinnati.

Later, Flowers had a touchdown wiped out by an offensive pass-interference flag, and then Jackson fumbled near the end of the half — unforced — when he tried to hold up while throwing and the ball slipped out of his hand.

The Bengals only led 12-7 at halftime after all that, but after a three-and-out by Baltimore to start the third quarter, Cincinnati produced a 10-play drive that ended with the touchdown by Hudson.

This was the fewest points the Bengals have allowed all season, and the first time they allowed fewer than 26 since a 17-16 win over Cleveland in Week 1.

"That was kind of the first all-around game we've played all season," Taylor said. "It wasn't perfect by any means, but road divisional wins — on Thursday nights, nonetheless — never come easy. It started with our defense."

Baltimore's DeAndre Hopkins reached 1,000 receptions, and tight end Mark Andrews became the team's career leader in catches with 473.

Henry passed Jim Brown for 11th on the NFL's career rushing list. He's up to 13,354 yards.

Bengals: LB Brian Asamoah II injured his knee.

Ravens: Baltimore did not have CB Nate Wiggins (foot) in the second half, which likely contributed to the defense's difficulty getting off the field. ... LB Chandler Martin injured a knee in the first half. ... The Ravens put RB Justice Hill on injured reserve before the game with a disc issue.

Bengals: At Buffalo on Dec. 7.

Ravens: Host Pittsburgh on Dec. 7.

