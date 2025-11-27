Kennard Davis Jr. returns to BYU lineup after 2-game suspension

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PROVO — A former BYU men's basketball player will return to the starting lineup after sitting out the past two games following an arrest under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Kennard Davis Jr. will return from a two-game suspension for the first game of the Terry's Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, a school spokesperson confirmed to KSL.com.

"We're excited to have him back," BYU coach Kevin Young told BYU Radio, adding that Davis will join Robert Wright III, AJ Dybantsa, Richie Saunders and Keba Keita in the usual starting lineup. "Guys stepped up when he was out, but we're looking forward to having him back in the lineup."

Davis sat out the previous two games against No. 3 UConn and Wisconsin for a violation of team rules. The suspension followed a car crash Nov. 13 in which Davis was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence by Provo police.

The 20-year-old Southern Illinois transfer was initially cited for DUI and marijuana possession, according to redacted police records obtained via public information request.

Davis pleaded not guilty Nov. 19 to a class B misdemeanor of driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, which included a recommended fine of $1,390. A pre-trial conference was also scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026 in Utah's Fourth District Court.

The 6-foot-6 junior from St. Louis averaged 9.0 points 27 minutes per game over the first two games of the 2025-26 season, both wins over Villanova (in Las Vegas) and Holy Cross in Provo.

He also sat out during an 85-68 home win over Delaware due to Achilles' soreness. After an 86-84 loss to No. 3 UConn in Boston and a 98-70 win over No. 23 Wisconsin in Salt Lake City, he's set to make his return against Miami in the first of two games of BYU's multi-team event in Orlando.

The Cougars will also play Friday against either Dayton or Georgetown before returning home and hosting California Baptist next Wednesday, Dec. 3 at the Delta Center.

