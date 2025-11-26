Celtics end Pistons' winning streak at a franchise record-tying 13 with 117-114 victory

By Ken Powtak, Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 26, 2025 at 6:10 p.m.

 
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) celebrates after hitting a there-pointer late in the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Boston.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) celebrates after hitting a there-pointer late in the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and the Boston Celtics ended Detroit's winning streak at a franchise record-tying 13, outlasting Cade Cunningham and the Pistons 117-114 on Wednesday night.

The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons squandered a chance to break the record they share with the 1989-90 and 2003-04 championship teams. They are 15-3 two seasons after losing 28 in a row to break the NBA season record.

Brown had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and White scored 11 of his 27 points in the final 4 1/2 minutes to help the Celtics overcome Cunningham's 42-point night.

With Detroit down 3, Cunningham was fouled near mid-court just as he was about to go up for a 3-pointer. After a review, the officials ruled he was indeed in the act of shooting. Cunningham hit the first two, but missed the third. Payton Pritchard grabbed the rebound for Boston, was fouled and hit two free throws with 2.4 seconds left.

Boston stole a pass before Detroit could attempt a potential tying 3.

Pritchard added 16 points to help the Celtics win for the fifth time in six games.

On Monday, Detroit won at Indiana to match the team record for consecutive victories.

Pistons: Host Orlando on Friday night in an NBA Cup game.

Celtics: At Minnesota on Saturday.

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

