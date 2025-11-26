Under a cloud, the Olympic flame begins its journey to the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

By The Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 26, 2025 at 3:44 a.m.

 
Actress Mary Mina, playing the high priestess holds a pot with the flame during a rehearsal ahead of the flame lighting for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

Actress Mary Mina, playing the high priestess holds a pot with the flame during a rehearsal ahead of the flame lighting for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece — The Olympic flame began its journey Wednesday to the Milan Cortina Winter Games — missing a little of its usual magic.

Bad weather lashing western Greece forced organizers to move the torch-lighting ceremony indoors, from Olympia's ancient stadium and temples to a nearby museum.

The flame is lit by focusing the sun's rays with a concave mirror. But with skies overcast, officials used a backup flame kindled during a brief spell of sunshine at Monday's rehearsal.

Greek rower Petros Gaidatzis launched the torch relay, which, after reaching Italy, will be carried across the host country by about 10,000 runners before the Feb. 6–22 competition.

The sun ultimately made an appearance over rain-soaked OIympia on Wednesday during the indoor ceremony.

Italy is hosting its third Winter Games, but preparations have been plagued by cost overruns and construction setbacks.

Organizers say there's plenty for fans to look forward to: a program featuring 116 medal events, the debut of ski mountaineering, higher female participation and the return of NHL players to Olympic hockey.

After a short tour of Greece and a handover on Dec. 4, the flame will begin a 63-day, 12,000-kilometer relay through all 110 Italian provinces, highlighting cultural sites and host venues before reaching Milan's San Siro Stadium for the opening ceremony.

The Associated Press
