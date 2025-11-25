Miami jumps Utah in latest College Football Playoff rankings as BYU stays put

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The biggest question entering the fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the season was how the selection committee would treat Utah after a narrow, come-from-behind win over a five-win Kansas State team Saturday.

Utah secured the win after giving up 472 rushing yards and 47 points, but could Miami or Vanderbilt — two teams with a similar 9-2 record — jump the Utes after being above the two for the entirety of this year's College Football Playoff rankings?

A similar situation — albeit with less rushing yards allowed and with undefeated teams — took place a few weeks earlier for Indiana and Texas A&M, as both had to rally to secure wins late in games. Neither dropped in the rankings after their respective wins.

Utah did not get the same treatment.

The CFP selection committee moved Miami over Utah, pushing the Utes down to No. 13 — likely ending an already narrow path to an at-large bid for a spot in the 12-team playoff. The Utes still have a small chance at a Big 12 title game berth — and thus a chance at the playoff — but need other teams to help their chance.

Utah may need some help, but fellow Big 12 members Texas Tech and BYU are squarely in the hunt — for the playoff and as the favorites to rematch in Arlington, Texas, for the conference title game.

Texas Tech comes off its bye week ranked No. 5 again, and is a win over West Virginia on the road away from the Big 12 championship game and a seemingly guaranteed spot in the playoff regardless of a win or loss.

BYU stays put at No. 11 following a key win over Cincinnati on the road to maintain its standing in the conference title race. The Cougars will honor 18 seniors on Saturday when UCF comes to Provo, with a win (and even a potential loss) securing a spot in Arlington for the first time in the three years BYU has been in the Big 12.

The Cougars remain on the fringe to earn one of seven at-large spots in the playoff with their latest ranking, meaning BYU's likely only path is to win the conference (barring results going in their favor with teams surrounding BYU).

Joining the three top 15 teams from the Big 12 is No. 20 Arizona State and No. 25 Arizona ahead of a rivalry game matchup.

Outside of Oregon and Ole Miss switching spots, with the Ducks moving up to No. 6 spot, the top 10 teams remained in the same spot as the week prior, including Ohio State coming in at No. 1 again.

For a full list of the rankings see below, or click here.