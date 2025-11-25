Brazil's Bolsonaro to start serving 27-year prison sentence for coup plot

By Reuters | Posted - Nov. 25, 2025 at 1:46 p.m.

 
Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro looks on from his home as Sao Paulo’s Governor Tarcisio de Freitas (not pictured) leaves after a visit in Brasilia, Brazil Sept. 29.

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro looks on from his home as Sao Paulo’s Governor Tarcisio de Freitas (not pictured) leaves after a visit in Brasilia, Brazil Sept. 29. (Diego Herculano, Reuters )

BRASILIA — Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to start serving his prison sentence of more than 27 years for a coup-plot conviction, according to a court document.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Bolsonaro to start serving his sentence in the headquarters of Brazil's Federal Police in Brasilia, where he has been detained since Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country's top court formally concluded Bolsonaro's coup-plotting case, making his conviction definitive. It had already rejected his appeal this month.

Bolsonaro was sentenced in September to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He had been kept under house arrest for more than 100 days in Brasilia for violating precautionary measures in a separate case over allegedly courting the United States' interference on his behalf.

In a custody hearing on Sunday, Bolsonaro denied any intent to escape or try to remove the ankle monitor, attributing his behavior to a mix of anticonvulsant drugs prescribed by different doctors for his chronic hiccups, which led him to imagine there was listening equipment inside the tracking device.

