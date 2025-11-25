Black Friday is the best time to buy a new ride before the new year

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

The Thanksgiving weekend sparks a time of transition across the country — especially in Utah. Families plan reunions, shoppers purchase gifts and businesses offer their best promotions for a strong close to the year. It can be a demanding, month-long period, and one made even more difficult when transportation problems arise.

Each year, cold-weather roads wreak havoc on vehicles that can't take on winter. Plans halt, accommodations are arranged and drivers spend time grappling with car limitations. This Black Friday, Goldenwest Credit Union and the Young Automotive Group have partnered to provide individuals facing these problems with a solution.

"We start to see a great demand for cars and service around this time of year for obvious reasons," said Jared Price, variable sales director at the Young Automotive Group. "Traditionally, Black Friday has been about purchasing appliances and gifts. That said, we know how important a quality vehicle is around now. This weekend, we're excited to offer some incredible deals to make our customer's holidays great for years to come."

From Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, every Young Automotive Group dealership will participate in a Black Friday Sales event featuring exclusive offers. Here's what you need to know:

Photo: Young Automotive Group

Rates as low as 4.99% ***

Many vehicle buyers share a common goal of mitigating costs. This starts with finding a quality machine, and then by making a reasonable purchase. For customers of the Black Friday Sale, Goldenwest Credit Union strives to make that second step easier with industry-low rates.

"Our team works continually to help our members make sound financial choices," said Laurie Stuart, senior vice president at Goldenwest Credit Union. "When we offer rates like this, it's because we want to empower people to make the right decision for them. We're grateful to have a partner like the Young Automotive Group who shares that ambition, and provides us with an outstanding opportunity to support buyers."

Working with finance managers to assess options, potential buyers will have access to rates as low as 4.99% during the sale. All qualifying deals must be made on site at a dealership by Dec. 1 with Goldenwest Credit Union or USU Credit Union serving as the lender.

90 days no payment **

Holiday costs can be difficult on a budget. While upgrading a vehicle may be a priority for some individuals, funding a downpayment and loan installments may not be feasible. During the Black Friday sale, however, prospective buyers can enjoy a bit of financial wiggle room when they sign their deal.

"When we offer a promotion like '90 days, no payment' to our members, we want them to look at where else they can invest their funds till they make their delayed payment," said Stuart. "Whether they're working to increase their downpayment, or dedicate their resources to other projects, it's a great way to take care of a necessary purchase while staying prepared for the future."

$1,000 gift card *

While purchasing a new car may be a priority, buying gifts, meals and other items during the holidays may be as well. At the Black Friday Sale, those who sign a deal can ensure they're capable of caring for both needs.

With each qualifying transaction, Goldenwest Credit Union and the Young Automotive Group will provide buyers with a $1,000 Visa gift card — opening funds for other endeavors.

Photo: Young Automotive Group

Other ways to save

With almost any Young Automotive Group purchase, including those made during the Black Friday Sale, buyers will gain access to the Young Automotive Group's Young Auto Care program, providing them with two-years of maintenance. After lending with Goldenwest Credit Union, they'll be able to look into Goldenwest Insurance Services as well for coverage.

"The dynamic at our organization is one that's built on collaboration," Stuart said. "When a member deposits, lends and insures with us, our departments work with each other to ensure that individual enjoys quality service on all fronts. We not only strive to be a one-stop shop, but a great resource for anyone who engages with us."

Visit youngautomotive.com to explore their inventory during the Black Friday Sale.

*$1,000 AMAZON GIFT CARD WITH QUALIFYING VEHICLE PURCHASE. CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ONE GIFT CARD PER VEHICLE PURCHASE. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. NO CASH VALUE. CANNOT BE REPLACED IF LOST OR STOLEN. SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. OFFER EXPIRES DECEMBER 1, 2025.

**YOUR FIRST LOAN PAYMENT WILL BE DEFERRED FOR 90 DAYS FROM VEHICLE PURCHASE DATE. TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. MEMBERSHIP ELIGIBILITY REQUIRED. AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME.

***ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (APR) AS LOW AS 4.99% FIXED ON VEHICLES FOR WELL-QUALIFIED BUYERS WITH A FICO® OF 740 OR ABOVE FOR TERMS UP TO 36 MONTHS. VEHICLE MUST BE FINANCED ONSITE AT A YOUNG DEALERSHIP WITH GOLDENWEST OR USU CREDIT UNION AS THE LENDER. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY LENDER. OFFER VALID NOVEMBER 28, 2025 - DECEMBER 1, 2025.