Red Sox acquire right-hander Sonny Gray from the Cardinals

By Jimmy Golen, Associated Press | Updated - Nov. 25, 2025 at 11:06 a.m. | Posted - Nov. 25, 2025 at 10:23 a.m.

 
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals' Sonny Gray pitches to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sept. 24, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, file)

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday for righty Richard Fitts and a prospect.

Gray, 36, went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA for the Cardinals last season. In a 13-year career with five teams, he is 125-102 with a 3.58 ERA and three All-Star Game appearances.

Fitts, who turns 26 next month, was 2-4 with a 5.00 ERA as a rookie in Boston last season. The Cardinals also will acquire 22-year-old lefty Brandon Clarke, a fifth-round draft pick who has pitched only in Class A, and a player to be named or cash.

Gray had been owed $40 million for the rest of a $75 million, three-year contract: a $35 million salary this year and a $5 million buyout of a $30 million team option for 2027 that gave Gray the right to reject the option if exercised and still receive the buyout.

His contract is being amended to a $31 million salary for next year and a $30 million mutual option for 2027 with a $10 million buyout.

AP Sports Writer David Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Jimmy Golen
