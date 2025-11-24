Shohei Ohtani announces he will play for Japan in next year's World Baseball Classic

By The Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 24, 2025 at 10:42 p.m.

 
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts during Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles.

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts during Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani plans to play for Japan in next year's World Baseball Classic, the two-way Los Angeles Dodgers star announced on social media Monday night.

Ohtani helped Japan win the 2023 WBC, striking out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out of the championship game against the United States. He was named MVP of the tournament.

Ohtani won his fourth MVP award this month, shortly after he helped the Dodgers win their second straight World Series title. He returned to the mound this season after not pitching in 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In the postseason, he had arguably the best game in major league history, striking out 10 batters and hitting three homers as the Dodgers completed a four-game NL Championship Series sweep of Milwaukee.

Ohtani did not specify in his post whether he plans to pitch for Japan in the WBC, which begins on March 5.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  