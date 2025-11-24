Stephen Curry scores 31 points as Warriors run away from Jazz 134-117

SAN FRANCISCO — On the second night of a back-to-back, the Utah Jazz fell to the Warriors 134-117 after a dominant second quarter outing from Golden State.

Despite being shorthanded — missing Draymond Green, Al Horford and Jonathan Kuminga — the Warriors were able to receive contributions from the rest of their rotation to help lift them over the Jazz.

Utah got out to a quick 11-0 lead before a 15-2 run from Golden State helped the Warriors take the lead. Keyonte George scored 15 of his 28 points in the first quarter to help the Jazz to a 1-point lead going into the second quarter.

The lead was short lived, however, as Golden State came out shooting to start the quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points to take a commanding lead. And once the Warriors took the lead, there was no looking back.

Even then, George continued his hot streak of play for Utah, adding seven assists and six rebounds to his 28 points. It was his fifth straight game scoring 20 or more points, and his third consecutive game with at least seven assists.

Rookie Ace Bailey added 21 points in his eighth start of the season, though it was a bit of a down performance for Lauri Markkanen, who struggled from the field in Monday's game, scoring just 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting while knocking down just one 3-point attempt.

Future Hall of Fame point guard Steph Curry showed why he was the best player on the court Monday en route to a 31-point night on 12-of-24 shooting and six made 3-pointers.

Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield all elevated their games to help overcame the early deficit. The three, paired with Curry, finished in double-digits, with Hield supplying 20 off the bench and Butler doing it all with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Defensive woes continued to haunt the Jazz, who allowed 130 points for the eighth time this season. Utah forced just 10 Warriors turnovers and only gave it away 14 times. Even had the Jazz offense performed at a higher level, the intensity on defense has been a main reason for the team's four losses in the last five games.

The Warriors were able to take advantage all night, and found themselves getting easier looks from the field.