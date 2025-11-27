Utah State bolsters NCAA Tournament resume with blowout MTE wins

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

LOGAN — Utah State men's basketball has made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons under three different head coaches, earning an at-large bid each time.

For second-year Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun and his team, making the Big Dance is becoming more of an expectation than a goal; however, in the current landscape of college basketball, it's becoming tougher and tougher for quality mid-major programs like Utah State to earn at-large bids.

After winning two blowout games at the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic — a 21-point win over Tulane and a 34-point win over Davidson — the Aggies are putting themselves in that mix yet again.

"It's an interesting time to be in college basketball," Calhoun said. "Our numbers are great; it's early in the season. Hopefully by the time we leave this tournament, we're a top-40 team, top 30-something team.

"The reality of it is, it's getting harder and harder for everybody to make the NCAA Tournament, especially a team like us that spent probably a third of what most of these teams have spent. So, we want to be the most disciplined, the most connected, and we're starting to get there."

Utah State entered the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic rated No. 44 in KenPom and looking to climb.

Calhoun got his wish and the Aggies traveled back to Logan on Monday with a trophy in hand and a No. 27 standing — No. 20 on adjusted offense and No. 48 on adjusted defense. It's the highest Utah State has been in several years and the highest under Calhoun.

"We were on a mission. I mean, this was a chance for us to make a statement," Calhoun said. "We want to build our resume, and we're kind of tired of people not taking us serious."

While computer rankings are critical to the selection committee, the "eye test" and narrative surrounding a team seem to be just as important, especially for mid-major teams. Not only did Utah State gain some much-needed ground in the rankings, but the nationally televised dominance has already grabbed the attention of others.

The Aggies received 16 points in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

"I think the ceiling is pretty high for this group," Calhoun said. "I'm going to be on a mission the next two, three months, to try to maximize what this team has, because I think it's a pretty special group."

The Aggies will now look to parlay that start to their remaining nonconference schedule and continue to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.

Returning guard Mason Falslev, after struggling in several games to open the season, burst onto the scene against Tulane with 24 points, seven rebounds and four steals — all team highs.

Transfer guard MJ Collins Jr. also continued his hot streak to begin the year, dropping 21 points against Tulane and a career-high 40 points against Davidson — a Charleston Classic record.

"I have a chip on my shoulder this year, of course, this being my last year," Collins said after his 40-point performance. "I've got to take advantage of my last opportunity, and I'm thankful for the Aggie family for welcoming me with their arms wide open. And I tell everybody, this is the best move I've made in my entire life, and I'm truly thankful for it."

Collins led the group to shoot an impressive 49% from three over the two games, a stark contrast and desperately needed change from their early-season shooting struggles.

"We're a great shooting team. We went through some slumps, and I think that was basically because we weren't sharing the ball as well," Collins said. "We found our rhythm today, and we're just looking forward to carrying it over and continue to push into conference and make a push in the tournament."

With four nonconference games remaining for Utah State before conference play begins, Calhoun and his squad have positioned themselves well to make a continued push that could see them playing deep into March.

In addition to climbing 17 spots in KenPom, the Aggies have gotten hot in all the spots they need to continue playing at this level, something that can help them make sure their name is called on Selection Sunday once again.