Utah brothers design a pillow for better sleep: Adjustability is essential

Utah brothers, Peter and Mark Rane, simply could not find a pillow to help with their neck pain.

There are countless options to choose from with different filling materials and levels of support. When you first try out a new pillow it is easy to admire the soft materials and assume that it will be comfortable, but after a few nights, the aches and pains begin.

"Most sleep and neck issues are caused by two things: incorrect pillow height and lack of neck support," says Peter.

Regardless of how comfortable the materials may feel at first, you aren't going to sleep well if your pillow doesn't support you properly.

Peter and Mark are both product developers. They have spent the first 15 years of their careers developing products for companies such as Yeti, Lenovo and Crank Brothers. So when they shared in this frustration of not being able to find a good pillow, they were determined to develop their own.

Peter continues, "You need a pillow that adapts to you with tailored support. We are all different, we have our own preferences, body types and preferred sleeping positions."

After years of testing and development, they invented the Twilla Orthopedic Pillow. Their patented adjustment system allows for pillow height adjustability and custom neck support – it's the only pillow that solves both.

Exclusive KSL discount - Save 20% with code KSL20.

Customers love it!

Peter and Mark launched their pillow business in 2023 with rave reviews. Customers don't just love it, they feel in control of how they sleep, and it's even relieving neck pain for a lot of people.

Heidi, a customer from Salt Lake City says, "The best part is waking up with no headaches and neck pain, I didn't think that was possible. It has been a sleep game changer for me."

You know it's a good sign when a spine health expert endorses their pillow. Michael Halladay, creator of the Upright Spine Program, knows the importance of correct spine alignment while you sleep and the "Twilla pillow checks all of the boxes".

Hybrid Comfort

Twilla provides softness and cushioned support, which is unique in the pillow industry.

"The luxury down alternative provides a great lay-down feel that also breathes well. When you combine that with the supportive foam in the center of the pillow, it has the best of both worlds – comfort and support, that's also adjustable, for the best sleep of your life," says Peter.

The Twilla Orthopedic Pillow is available in queen and king sizes. To get your pillow, visit their website at twilla.com, and don't forget to use the coupon code KSL20 at checkout to save 20%!