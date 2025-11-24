Elevate your stay: Luxurious accommodations and dining in the heart of Salt Lake City

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Salt Lake City is a hot destination for people all over the world. Last year, the airport recorded more than 28 million passengers served.

Whether you're a visitor or a local resident, noteworthy accommodations are just a short drive away.

The Grand and Little America Hotels in downtown Salt Lake City are renowned by travelers and locals alike.

Last year, Grand America won the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award for 39th best hotel in the world and ranked first for the best hotel in the Southwest and West.

From their elegant rooms and common areas to their onsite amenities, each hotel has something to offer for travelers and staycationers alike.

Grand America afternoon tea (Photo: The Grand and LIttle America hotels)

Value-driven luxury

Located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake, the Little and Grand America Hotels offer accessible luxury.

Grand America's five-star status ensures guests have a high-end experience without sacrificing value.

Both hotels were nominated for the World Travel Award for Utah's leading hotel in 2025, showcasing their commitment to excellence for guests, travelers and locals.

Spacious, luxurious rooms

At Grand America, guest rooms are large and comfortable with floor-to-ceiling windows and presidential suites larger than 2,000 square feet. Each room has a spa-like bathroom with features such as Italian marble showers, soaking tubs, English wool carpeting and cherry wood handcrafted furnishings.

Little America's guest rooms are warm and comfortable with elegant furnishings such as English wool carpeting, French furnishings, and serene views.

Tower Room at Little America (Photo: The Grand and Little America hotels)

Food for every mood

Each hotel has a wide range of on-site services and amenities.

Grand America restaurants include:

The Laurel Brasserie & Bar.

Bon Vie, The Gibson Lounge.

Lobby Lounge.

Sunday Brunch buffet.

Afternoon Tea.

In-toom dining services.

Across the street, Little America restaurants include:

The Coffee Shop.

Lucky H Buffet.

Lucky H Bar.

Lobby Lounge.

In-room dining services.

Proving the locals and guests love the onsite dining, the Coffee Shop and Lucky H Buffet won three different awards from Utah's 2025 Best of State, including best chef.

Whether you want a quick bite to eat, a cup of hot coffee, or a full dining experience, guests never have to leave the hotel.

Photo: The Grand and Little America hotels

Spas, shopping, and events

The Grand Spa at The Grand America is an award-winning oasis open to guests and locals. From massage therapy, steam and dry saunas, to facials and body wraps, relaxation is king at The Grand Spa.

Additionally, guests can attend complimentary yoga classes or sound baths each weekend.

Those looking for a unique gift or keepsake to remember their time in Salt Lake can find a variety of treasures at one of the hotel's boutiques.

Grand America's shops stock vacation necessities such as clothing, bags, hats, luggage, and spa accessories. For the younger guests, visiting the JouJou toy store with colorful displays and handcrafted toys is a must.

Little America offers a boutique with handbags, hats, scarves, and jewelry for both men and women.

Down the hall, the Newsstand is stocked with newspapers, magazines, books, health and beauty items, toys, and snacks.

Both hotels have plenty of event space available for conferences, gatherings and special occasions.

From a work retreat to an elegant wedding, the ballrooms and onsite catering provide all the space and service needed to make events seamless and memorable.

The Grand Spa (Photo: The Grand and Little America hotels)

Book your stay in downtown Salt Lake City

Whether you're a local looking for a luxurious staycation or an out-of-town guest hoping to enjoy Utah in comfort, value-driven accommodations at the Little or Grand Americas won't disappoint. Book your stay or event at Little America or Grand America online.