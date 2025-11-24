Pentagon threatens to prosecute Sen. Mark Kelly by recalling him to Navy service

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Monday threatened to recall Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, to active duty status in order to prosecute him after saying it received "serious allegations of misconduct."

The statement did not say what charges Kelly could face if it took such a step. But President Donald Trump last week accused Kelly and other Democratic lawmakers of seditious behavior for urging U.S. troops to refuse any illegal orders. Trump, in a social media post, said the crime was "punishable by DEATH!"

"All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice) to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember's personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order," the Pentagon said.

