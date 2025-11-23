Locals in the NFL: Devin Lloyd, Jaguars defense boost playoff hopes with OT win

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes
AROUND THE SHIELD — It was hardly pretty, not with three interceptions, another fumble and a 14-10 halftime deficit to Arizona.
But Jacksonville's 27-24 overtime win over the Cardinals that relied on defense has the Jaguars still dreaming of a playoff bid.
And Devin Lloyd was at the center of it.
The former University of Utah linebacker had five tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and hit Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett five times to highlight a defense that totaled six sacks and 11 tackles for loss to pull within a game of Indianapolis atop the AFC South.
Trevor Lawrence completed 18-of-30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns for the Jaguars (7-4), but also tossed three interceptions. And Walter Nolen returned a fumble 7 yards for a touchdown of a Cardinals side that held Jacksonville to 3-of-11 on third downs.
So the Jaguars had to do it the old-fashioned way, which isn't abnormal, Lloyd explained in the days before the game.
"We play for the love of one another," Lloyd said in the locker room prior to Sunday's game. "We play for each other, but when it comes down to it, you've got to play pissed off, and coach says we've got to play fierce. It's a mentality; it's a me-or-you mentality."
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Reflects on Defense's Needed Next Step https://t.co/4v6oS8pszn— Jaguars OnSI (@JaguarsOnSI) November 22, 2025
With nearly half of the Jaguars' front-line defensive players out due to injuries and other circumstances Sunday, Lloyd played as big as they come — and is a key reason why Jacksonville is only a game back of Indianapolis.
Here's a look at how other former Utah high school and college football standouts performed in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
Sunday Night Football
Los Angeles 34, Tampa Bay 7
Rams (9-2)
- Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting wide receiver caught game-high seven passes for 97 yards
Buccaneers (6-5)
- No locals on the active roster
Puka is a man of the people 😂@SNFonNBCpic.twitter.com/tL9LfnC11y— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2025
Sunday afternoon
Baltimore 23, New York 10
Ravens (6-5)
- Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker had one tackle and a quarterback hurry
- Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active, but did not play
- Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety made one tackle, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery
Jets (2-9)
- Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High (via USC): Reserve defensive lineman made one tackle
Chicago 31, Pittsburgh 28
Bears (8-3)
- Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon): Inactive for Week 12
Steelers (6-5)
- Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Reserve tailback ran for 68 yards on 18 carries, including 1-yard touchdown
Jaylen Warren finishes it off— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025
PITvsCHI on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVntpic.twitter.com/ElSDBCmSYf
New England 26, Cincinnati 20
Patriots (10-2)
- Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle made two tackles on defense and also played at fullback on offense
Bengals (3-8)
- Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted five times for 227 yards (45.4 yards per punt) with one touchback and three punts downed inside the 20
Detroit 34, New York 27
Lions (7-4)
- Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at right tackle
- Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back also played on special teams
Giants (2-10)
- Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Inactive for Week 12
Green Bay 23, Minnesota 6
Packers (7-3-1)
- Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 14-of-21 passes for 139 yards, ran for 15 yards on three carries with a sack taken
- Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Reserve safety had a tackle and a fumble recovery on special teams
- Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back ran for 21 yards on eight carries, caught one pass for 5 yards, and made a tackle on special teams
Vikings (4-7)
- Tyler Batty, LB, BYU/Payson High: Reserve linebacker made one tackle on special teams
Jordan Love and the Packers are 7-3-1 — and 2-0 in the NFC North — as they head to Detroit for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/gB3qWc7v5y— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2025
Kansas City 23, Indianapolis 20
Chiefs (6-5)
- Kingsley Suamataia, OG, BYU/Orem High: Started at left guard, had one penalty
- Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Inactive for Week 12
- Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker also played on special teams
Colts (8-3)
- No locals on the active roster
Seattle 30, Tennessee 24
Seahawks (8-3)
- Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Starting wide receiver had one carry for 5 yards, targeted twice on offense; returned three punts for 40 yards (13.3 yards per punt) and two kickoffs for 38 yards (19.0 yards per return)
- Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Inactive for Week 12
Titans (1-10)
- Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker made three tackles
Jacksonville 27, Arizona 24
Jaguars (7-4)
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker totaled five tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits
- Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve receiver was targeted four times
Cardinals (3-8)
- Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Reserve quarterback completed one pass for -2 yards
Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis makes NFL debut with Arizona Cardinals https://t.co/a7M6XNZZHypic.twitter.com/T8B34F76Y4— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 15, 2025
Cleveland 24, Las Vegas 10
Browns (3-8)
- Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker made one tackle
Raiders (2-9)
- Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High: Inactive for Week 12
Dallas 24, Philadelphia 21
Cowboys (5-5-1)
- No locals on the active roster
Eagles (8-3)
- Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end also played on special teams
Atlanta 24, New Orleans 10
Falcons (4-7)
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Reserve running back ran for 44 yards on 12 carries, caught one pass for 5 yards; and made two tackles on special teams
- Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker made nine tackles including one tackle for loss
Saints (2-9)
- Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Reserve cornerback made one tackle on special teams
- Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Reserve quarterback ran 10 times for 17 yards, attempted two passes and recovered a fumble
- Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety had one pass defended on defense, made one tackle on special teams
- Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught three passes for 37 yards
- Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: Reserve defensive end made one tackle
"I feel confident in my knee ... I don't feel like I'm lacking as a result of this injury.#Saints QB/TE Taysom Hill opens up about returning from a season-ending injury suffered in December of 2024. pic.twitter.com/GRH1VWHhS9— NOF (@nofnetwork) November 24, 2025
Thursday Night Football
Houston 23, Buffalo 19
Texans (6-5)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Reserve tight end caught one pass for 8 yards in 48 offensive snaps
Bills (7-4)
- Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Starting safety totaled team-high six tackles in 59 defensive snaps
- Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 12
- Mitch Wishnowsky, TE, Utah: Punted 3 times for 136 yards (45.3 yards per punt) in seven snaps on special teams
- Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting nickel made five tackles with a pass defended in 41 defensive snaps
- Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech/Yale): Starting tight end caught two passes for 26 yards in 22 offensive snaps